Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $17.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $890.00. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,610. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $907.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,046.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

