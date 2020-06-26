Hayden Royal LLC Buys 109 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

