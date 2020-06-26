Hayden Royal LLC Buys 346 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.