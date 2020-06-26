Hayden Royal LLC Buys 457 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. 50,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average of $192.37. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

