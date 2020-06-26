Hayden Royal LLC Buys 576 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 59,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,260 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

