Hayden Royal LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 544.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $966.74. 4,586,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,027.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $878.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

