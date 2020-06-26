Hayden Royal LLC Buys Shares of 12,455 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 313,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

