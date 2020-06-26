Hayden Royal LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,532. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

