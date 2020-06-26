Hayden Royal LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hayden Royal LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $184,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,537. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,840 shares of company stock worth $90,486,083. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

