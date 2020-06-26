Hayden Royal LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,378. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

