Hayden Royal LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,500. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

