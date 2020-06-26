Hayden Royal LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.20. The stock had a trading volume of 81,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,959. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

