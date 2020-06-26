Hayden Royal LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,238. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

