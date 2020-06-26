Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,515,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

