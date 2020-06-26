Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 224,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. The company has a market cap of $340.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

