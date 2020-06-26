Hayden Royal LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.26. 89,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.74. The company has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $446.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

