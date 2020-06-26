Hayden Royal LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.71. 24,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

