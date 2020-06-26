Hayden Royal LLC Has $277,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 387,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 701,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $185,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 74.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,055,000 after purchasing an additional 277,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $357,037,000 after purchasing an additional 240,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.70.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $13.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.28. 5,900,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $385.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock valued at $60,707,404 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

