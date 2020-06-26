Hayden Royal LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 260.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

BA traded down $5.00 on Friday, reaching $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,979,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,089,128. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.54. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

