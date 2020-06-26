Hayden Royal LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Altria Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.69. 1,824,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,502. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

