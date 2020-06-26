Hayden Royal LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,873,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. 17,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,369. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

