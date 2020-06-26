Hayden Royal LLC Has $941,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,429.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,411.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,351.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

