Hayden Royal LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.28. 2,062,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

