Hayden Royal LLC Invests $270,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 638.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 146,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 197,011.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,375. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

