Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 125,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

