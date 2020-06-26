Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

VB stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. 3,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

