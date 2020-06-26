Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 218 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

