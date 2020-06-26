Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 249 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Mills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 403,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 32.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 69.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of General Mills by 44.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 888,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 84,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.