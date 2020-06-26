Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Argus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. 492,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,175. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

