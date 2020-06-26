Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 903 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.