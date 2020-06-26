Hayden Royal LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $13.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.80. 162,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $474.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

