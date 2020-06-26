Hayden Royal LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,720. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.79 and its 200-day moving average is $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

