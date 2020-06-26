Hayden Royal LLC Sells 11,494 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NRBO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Iterum Therapeutics Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.