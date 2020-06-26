Hayden Royal LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 482,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,493,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

