Hayden Royal LLC Sells 557 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

RYH traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.61. 985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $232.37.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.