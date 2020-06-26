Hayden Royal LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $577.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,577. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

