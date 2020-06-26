Hayden Royal LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $161.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,256. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

