Hayden Royal LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hayden Royal LLC cut its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 294,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,853 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

