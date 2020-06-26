Hayden Royal LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hayden Royal LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,337. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.