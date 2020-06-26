Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,053,000 after buying an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after buying an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,271,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.