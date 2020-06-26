Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.69

Shares of Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and traded as high as $102.00. Helios Underwriting shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 1,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Christie purchased 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,005.30 ($12,734.25). Also, insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,964.11).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

