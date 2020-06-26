Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.39 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $65.84 million and $7.39 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 381,516,825 coins and its circulating supply is 298,146,619 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.