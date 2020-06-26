Homeros (HMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.31 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004629 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $91.75 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01841333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00171564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,956,684 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

