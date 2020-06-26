Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after acquiring an additional 691,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Humana by 35.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after acquiring an additional 546,774 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $374.76. 312,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

