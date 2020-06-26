Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2,818.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.66. 261,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,121. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

