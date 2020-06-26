Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Ibio shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 38,028,934 shares changing hands.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 target price for the company.
In other Ibio news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 28,268 shares of Ibio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $48,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 135,642 shares of company stock valued at $222,172 over the last ninety days.
About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.
