Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Ibio shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 38,028,934 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ibio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 target price for the company.

In related news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 96,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $155,720.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,642 shares of company stock valued at $222,172.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ibio during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ibio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ibio by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ibio by 847.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290,535 shares during the period.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

