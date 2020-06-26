IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 290.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,661 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

IDXX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.71. 3,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $330.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.