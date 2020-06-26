IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.64

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and traded as high as $24.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 923 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGIFF shares. CIBC lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

