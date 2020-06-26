IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.64

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and traded as high as $24.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 923 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. CIBC lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

